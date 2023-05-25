Permaculture conference inspires plans for Coffs community space

LOCAL advocates for a community permaculture space in Coffs Harbour further developed their concept by attending a national conference.

Community Use Permaculture Space (CUPS) Coffs Inc spokesperson Peter Lewis told News Of The Area he returned from the Australian Permaculture Convergence in Mount Barker, South Australia with inspirations that are going towards a renewed vision for the CUPS proposal in the Brian Navin Park beside Park Beach Plaza.



Permaculture presenters came from across Australia and internationally to educate and discuss a broad range of ideas and concerns.

Topics included accommodating refugees, providing safe space for minority groups such as the LGBTQI+ community, ways to address homelessness and food insecurity, as well as ways for developing countries to be less reliant on imported food.

“There was even a workshop by Adelaide academics on the viability of a case study where Adelaide homes could provide food self-sufficiency, using only 25 percent of the average suburban lawn,” said Peter.

CUPS Coffs member and permaculture author Linda Woodrow, who lives in Coffs Harbour, presented on a panel discussing the effects on food security in the age of climate change.

Many of the presenters at the convergence discussed how permaculture is no longer just about the five-acre-homestead-inspired vision, but has matured into recognising and strategically creating vision for urban permaculture for tenants and people with limited garden space.

“About a third of the Australian population lives in rented accommodation and in the Park Beach area that figure would be much higher, especially amongst young people,” said Peter.

“Often, young people have to move locations for work, study or other economic reasons and find it difficult to justify the time and expense to build and maintain a personal garden space.”

Permaculture is now addressing issues such as social, cultural and land security inequality with particular focus on the urban environment.

“Because of the complex demographic of Park Beach, CUPS Coffs Inc. aims to provide space, gardening education, and expertise, as well as social and cultural inclusion to help break down cultural and social barriers and help create food security.”

CUPS’ next meeting at the Brian Navin Park site (beside Park Beach Plaza) starts at 10:30am on Sunday, 28 May.

“After that meeting at around 11:30am, we’ll have a picnic gathering and discuss site water utilisation using PA Yeoman’s Keyline Systems principles of contour management and how that can be used in garden design on small- and large-scale gardens.

In the mid-1950s, Australian engineer P.A. Yeomans demonstrated a new system of land management he called the Keyline system.

“A demonstration of simple water-line contour mapping will show how easy and cheap it can be,” Peter said.

Those interested in understanding more about the CUPS project, and for any further information please contact cups.coffs@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI