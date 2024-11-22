Permit granted for use of Api-Bioxal in treatment of Varroa mite



THE National Varroa Mite Management Program has announced two products containing the active ingredient oxalic acid can now be used for the treatment of Varroa mite.

Varroa Mites (Varroa jacobsoni and V. destructor) are considered the most serious pest of honey bees worldwide, and were first detected at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022.



The tiny reddish brown mites were then identified in regions across the state, including on the Mid Coffs Coast.

The announcement follows a permit granted by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).

At this stage the permit is for use by beekeepers in NSW and Victoria, the only states with confirmed positive detections of Varroa mite, as well as the ACT and Queensland as a pre-emptive measure for further spread of the mite.

The treatment is approved only for use where Varroa mite has reached or exceeded treatment thresholds.

The permit includes two products by the same manufacturer, Api-Bioxal Solution (dribble) and Api-Bioxal Powder, which both contain oxalic acid as the active ingredient.

National Varroa Transition to Management Coordinator Tamara Prentice said the permit to use these products containing oxalic acid provides another treatment option for beekeepers against Varroa mite.

“These treatments should not be viewed as a silver bullet in the fight against Varroa mite,” Ms Prentice said.

“However, when used correctly, with other cultural and mechanical controls, and as part of a rotation of approved treatments, the Api-Bioxal products can aid in reducing mite infestation.”

Ms Prentice said the permitted oxalic acid based products can be applied in the presence of bee broods and when honey supers are in place, however, are most effective when no brood is present.

Api-Bioxal products must not be used simultaneously with other miticides.

“As per all chemical treatments, it’s imperative beekeepers only use the permitted Api-Bioxal treatments as per APVMA permit and label instructions and only once mite treatment thresholds have been met,” Ms Prentice said.

“When used according to permit and label directions, rotated with other treatments, and within an integrated pest management schedule, Varroa mites are less likely to build resistance to the active ingredient.”

Stocks of Api-Bioxal are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

Beekeepers interested in using Api-Bioxal products should contact their beekeeping supply store to enquire about local availability.