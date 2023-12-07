Pharmacy prescription trial a success for regions



IT will be easier for people suffering from certain skin conditions to access prescription medicines in 2024, as part of an ongoing pharmacy prescribing trial.

It marks the next phase of the trial which sees participating pharmacists authorised to supply certain medicines without a prescription, after having a consultation with a pharmacist.



The trial is designed to safely expand the capacity of pharmacists in order to relieve pressure on general practitioners and other primary care settings.

From late March next year, pending ethics approval, the trial will include treatments for impetigo (school sores) and shingles.

Under the trial, additional topical treatments for dermatitis and mild plaque psoriasis will also be included.

In May, Minister for Health Ryan Park announced the commencement of stage one of the initiative, which trialled the prescribing of treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI) at 100 participating pharmacies.

In September, it expanded to more than 900 pharmacies and extended the trial to the prescribing of the resupply of the oral contraceptive pill (OCP).

The trial has now expanded to over 1,100 community pharmacies – or around 60 percent of pharmacies around the state.

More than 6,000 women have benefited from this trial so far with improved access to essential health care and improving timely access to care.

The skin condition treatment component of the trial will run for twelve months.

“Everyone knows it is sometimes difficult to get in to see our very busy GPs,” Minister for Health Ryan Park said.

“And people know where to find a pharmacy and this trial offers patients who can’t see their GP another treatment pathway.

“Through this trial, we are making it easier and more convenient for people to access the medications they need but working hard to ensure their care is not fragmented.

“By bolstering the capacity of pharmacies, we can take pressure off other parts of our primary care system, so that those who need them can access them.

“Where we can do things better, we should, and these are the kind of innovative initiatives that I am keen for our health system to embrace.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the reforms have been a game changer for our regions, making healthcare more accessible for the community and easing the burden on local hospitals and GPs.

The original twelve-month trial was announced in November 2022, initiated by the former Liberal and Nationals government.

“This reform has been a huge success and completely transformational for healthcare locally, particularly for women,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“Local pharmacies play a crucial role in our communities and empowering pharmacists to provide access to healthcare previously only available with a prescription has been revolutionary.

“With pharmacies now able to prescribe medication for UTIs and the pill, as well as expanding the range of vaccinations approved for administration by a pharmacist, we have alleviated some of the pressure on local doctors and made it easier for the community to access the health care they need.

“The NSW Coalition is committed to delivering tangible outcomes that make people’s lives better, and this just goes to show how good ideas implemented into sound policy can make a real difference.”

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s NSW Branch has welcomed the announcement that the trial will be broadened in 2024.

“This development shows that the State Government is moving in the right direction, and we welcome it.

“Come next March it will be easier for patients with certain skin conditions to access prescription medicines,” Branch President David Heffernan said.

“Pharmacies across NSW, from Bondi to Bourke, have already treated thousands of women with urinary tract infections who would otherwise have struggled to see a GP or attended an emergency department.

“It’s not only saving patients time but money which is crucial when doctors’ bulk billing rates continue to fall and during a cost-of-living crisis.”

He said New South Wales patients will benefit even more when the State Government adopts a full scope trial such as Queensland’s, which would see pharmacists being able to treat and prescribe for 23 everyday health conditions.

“Patients could be walking into their pharmacy as early as 1 July 2025 and receive treatment for a wide range of everyday health conditions like wound care, asthma, hay fever and shingles,” he said.

More information about the clinical trial and for a list of community pharmacies participating in the trial, is available at https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/pharmaceutical/Pages/community-pharmacy-pilot.aspx