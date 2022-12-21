Phillip Hughes Memorial Race Day at Bowraville Racecourse

THE Phillip Hughes Memorial Race Day will be held at Bowraville Racecourse on 28 December this year and not on Boxing Day.

This change has been instigated by the Nambucca River Jockey Club in conjunction with Racing NSW to avoid conflicts with other race clubs in this region.

This meeting will be a six-race, Sky 2 TAB meeting, with the major event being the Phillip Hughes Memorial Flying.

This is always a very well attended event and the Jockey Club has received strong interest again this year.

All usual food and beverage outlets will be operating along with bookmakers and the TAB outlet.

All further enquiries should be directed to Nambucca River Jockey Club secretary Geoff Harris on 0427346946.