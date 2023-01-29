Pick your dream volunteer role at the Volunteer Expo

VOLUNTEERING Coffs Harbour will host the Coffs Harbour Seniors and Community Volunteer Expo as part of the NSW Seniors Festival in February.

The Expo will showcase the diverse range of volunteering opportunities available in the region and link people with organisations and roles that match their skills and interest.



It’s a proven technique that sees volunteers gain greater job satisfaction doing something that is meaningful for them.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” Anna Joy, Coordinator at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

The Coffs Harbour Volunteer Expo will take place on Monday 6 February, 12.00pm – 2.00pm at the Cavanbah Centre.

Cheryl Williams has been a volunteer at the reception of the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre since July 2021.

She was inspired to join the Centre after leaving her former job and wanting to contribute meaningfully to the local community.

“I’ve found it immensely rewarding,” Cheryl said.

“I’ve found that by assisting others, I’ve been assisting myself.

“Volunteering has given me more confidence and I’ve made connections with people across all walks of life.

“When people are struggling, a warm smile and a gentle word can go a long way,” she said.

Frank Birch has assisted with the distribution of the OzHarvest fruit and vegetables distribution for three years.

“I like helping people, and I like the people I meet and the people I work with,” he said.

“It does make you feel good to help others.

“If you have a bit of time to help at all, come along and talk about how you can get involved,” said Frank.

Many local organisations that rely on and support volunteers will be participating in the Expo and there will be a range of guest speakers.

“This presents a wonderful opportunity for community members to directly talk to a range of local services about their volunteer roles and find something that inspires their passion,” said Anna.

“Volunteer roles that are urgently needing to be filled span health and wellbeing, animal welfare, the arts, marine rescue and supporting others in our community and many more.

“Volunteering Coffs Harbour looks forward to welcoming you at the event on 6 February at the Cavanbah Centre.”

The event is free and light refreshments will be provided.

Register for your free ticket at www.trybooking.com/973089 or call 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI