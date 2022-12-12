Pickleball On The Myall

PICKLEBALL is reportedly the world’s fastest growing sport and it is now one that you can enjoy on the Myall Coast.

Pickleball was invented in the US and got its name from that of one of the inventor’s dog – Pickles!

The game is played with paddles that are a bit like larger than life table tennis racquets, and a plastic ball with holes.

The ball is designed to bounce on painted concrete courts, but here the game is commonly played on artificial grass courts like at Myall Park.

The Pickleball court is about the same length as half a tennis court, and it is about two meters narrower than a single tennis court.

The Pickleball net is lower than a tennis court net sitting 36 inches high at each end and 34 inches high in the middle.

About a dozen members and visitors have been playing Pickleball at Myall Park for about a year.

This group was started by Chris Armour, a former President of the club.

Gordon Sutcliffe of the Myall Park Tennis Club told News Of The Area, “At Myall Park we are currently playing a modified version of the game where the court is bounded by the singles court boundaries and the service lines, with the tennis net lowered to 34 inches in the middle.

“The size of the court and the characteristics of the ball and paddle, means that the ball does not travel as quickly through the air, and bounces lower and slower than a tennis ball.

“This, plus the smaller court size, means it is an easier game to get started at than tennis and is a good option for older tennis players who are perhaps not as mobile as they once were.

“It is also a game that rewards guile and accuracy rather than raw power,” he said.

“The tennis club has started to embrace this new sport, recognising that we have a responsibility to encourage the widest possible participation in racquet sports on our courts, and we think that Pickleball has the potential to get more people, and particularly younger people, involved in what is a healthy non-contact sport.”

Pickleball is an inclusive sport that has had great success for people with neurological conditions.

It gets them moving, thinking and improves coordination and balance.

It is equally great for children, families and those new to racquet sports due to the ability to learn rules while playing.

A quick five minute run down is all you need to get you on the court playing a game.

Pickleball is also played at the PCYC in Port Stephens.

By Marian SAMPSON