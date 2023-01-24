Pig races, celebrity alpacas and more at the Anna Bay Tavern’s Family Fun Day

ANNA Bay Tavern’s Family Fun Day is returning on Sunday 19 February to raise funds for Country Hope, a Riverina charity which supports sick kids living in the bush.

As always, pig races are a major drawcard of the annual event, with the first race starting at around 1pm.



Darren James of Anna Bay Tavern told News Of The Area, “We enter the Riverina Redneck Rally and this is our fifth year.”

Last year the rally raised $568,000 and the Anna Bay team, ‘The Coasties’, have raised over $80,000 in the four years that they have been involved in the bush bash.

“We have run the pig races previously with the Anna Bay Tavern as our major fundraiser.

“We get a lot of support from local businesses and the local community gets right behind us.”

The races commence at 1pm and end around 5pm, offering a great day of fun for everyone in the family.

“There will also be auctions, raffles, sweepstakes, 100 clubs, lucky dips and Hephner the Alpaca is making an appearance on the day to help make the day memorable for the kids.”

The Coasties Redneck Rally team will again be driving a Toyota Camry wagon which was kindly donated by Burton Toyota for their first rally and it is still going strong.

The family fun day will also raise money and also awareness of Beyond Blue.

By Marian SAMPSON