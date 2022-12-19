Pindimar and Tea Gardens RFS ready to escort Santa around region

THE Pindimar and Tea Gardens RFS are getting ready to escort Santa around the region once again this Christmas Eve.

Noel Quince, Deputy Commander of the Pindimar Tea Gardens RFS, told News Of The Area, “This event is much anticipated by the community.



“We do ask that parents and kids gather at these locations and stay road safe during the Santa Lolly Run,” he said.

Santa will leave the reindeer to catch a quick rest and catch up on a snack while he visits town.

They know that Santa has made a list and even checked it twice to see which girls and boys have been naughty or nice.

But on Christmas Eve Santa will forgive all and visit our local communities with a happy ‘Ho Ho Ho!’.

At around 1.30pm Santa will leave his sleigh and jump on the RFS truck and be escorted by the local fire fighters from Captains Cove off Leeward Circuit then on to Budgeree and Nautilus Close then through the streets to Copeland Avenue and Sydney Street.

From here Santa will heft his sack of joy onwards to Dunshee Avenue Park and Tea Gardens Public School where he is expected at around 2pm.

Then at around 2.30pm it’s off to Swan Bay Foreshore near Muneela Avenue then Dolphin and Mermaid Avenues and Hawks Nest Beach Caravan Park.

At 3pm Santa will arrive at the Surf Life Saving Club and Jimmy’s Beach Caravan Park.

From there the crew will take Santa at around 3.30pm to the Winda Woppa Boat Ramp, the Moira Parade Boat Ramp, ANZAC Park at Tea Gardens and the Police Station Boat Ramp.

The crew will need to get Santa back to the reindeer ready to scoot off on his worldwide tour at around 4pm.

By Marian SAMPSON