Pink Silks Trust co-founder Tanya Johnson awarded OAM

COFFS Harbour’s Tanya Johnson, the chair and co-founder of local charity Pink Silks Trust, has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the community through charitable organisations in the Australia Day Awards 2023.

Pink Silks Trust (PST) was set up in 2006 after Tanya’s breast cancer diagnosis.



News Of The Area asked Tanya about the charity and its purpose.

“The PST is a local registered charity, committed to raising awareness and funds for local women in our community, diagnosed with cancer, long-term illness, traumatic illness and disabilities,” Tanya told NOTA.

90 percent of funds stays locally, funding local organisations and the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Ten percent of monies raised goes to national research for a cure, prevention, or better treatment for current patients.

“As a breast cancer survivor twice (aged 35 and 51 years) and with 30 years in health as a radiographer, I know the journey and the needs of so many women and their families,” she said.

Tanya cites other important reasons why she does what she does.

“I understand the importance of providing more equipment and new services to help women and their families stay here, locally, together.

“The value of increasing awareness about the diseases that impact women and where they can source information and support locally.

“The moments you meet so many amazing people in this community and the friendships that form.

“The gratitude of working with the selfless and driven people on the PST committee…I couldn’t do it without them.

“My true passion is to make a difference in our community as a collective, so significant changes are possible.”

Every donation is a proud moment for Tanya, knowing the PST has helped local women by lessening the impacts of their journey and/or treatment.

“Reaching the $1 million raised milestone in 2020 was a very proud moment for us.

“From starting the PST concept in 2006, to reaching $1 million together with the Coffs community was amazing.”

Looking forward to the fundraising year, Tanya said every year PST encourages new beneficiaries to come on board.

“This ignites our passion to work hard for this community.”

The annual events calendar continues with old favourites returning and some more.

Visit the website at www.pinksilks.com.au or follow PST on social media platforms.

“I am so grateful for being awarded the OAM for my community service, as an advocate for bettering local women’s health,” said Tanya.

“I am very thankful to those who nominated me and for all the beautiful messages I’ve received since.”

By Andrea FERRARI