Pink Silks Trust High Tea raises funding for five defibs for Coffs hospital

FIVE medical-grade Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have been donated to Coffs Harbour Health Campus thanks to monies raised at Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Trust event, High Tea by the Sea, at Latitude 30 earlier this year.

Now deemed a life-saver, the annual ‘charity do’ for fine food connoisseurs raises funds for the Pink Silks Trust (PST) which then distributes donations to health organisations that support women.



The Pink Silks Trust Committee decided on the five AEDs, costing $16,000, due to the recent increase in the size of the hospital’s footprint.

Pink Silks Trust Committee Chair and co-founder Tanya Johnson OAM said, “The medical staff really wanted greater access to portable AEDs to help anyone having a heart attack.

“With more than 500 inpatients, their visitors as well as staff, on site at any one time, it is possible someone, somewhere on site will have a heart attack.

“These AEDs make it very easy for anyone to start basic life support before medical emergency responders from the Intensive Care Unit arrive.”

The next two fundraising events are the Pink Silks Trust Golf Day on Friday 12 January 2024 and the Pink Silks Trust Ladies Charity Race Day on Sunday 14 January 2024.

As these major fundraisers draw nearer, Tanya said the charity’s latest purchase was a timely reminder that donations, such as the AEDs, cannot happen without community support.

To be involved with Pink Silks and the work it does locally, check the Trust’s website for contact details or follow their socials.

To be a beneficiary for funds and increase the awareness of specific work with women in the local area, contact the Pink Silks Trust through the website or social media.

Pink Silks Trust is a Coffs Harbour registered community charity focused on making a significant difference for local women’s health journeys.

By Andrea FERRARI