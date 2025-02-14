Pink Silks Trust reaches fundraising milestone of $1.5m for local women



THE Pink Silks Trust (PST) capped off 2024 having raised $150k for Coffs Coast women’s organisations and hospitals, while reaching a milestone $1.5m since its foundation eighteen years ago.

PST holds three annual events, which are always well-supported and combine fun and friendship.



A very successful Ladies Long Lunch at Latitude 30 in May last year and the recent annual Pink Silks Charity Ladies Race and Golf days, completed the charity’s 2024 fundraising year.

“We are so grateful for the support, generosity and contribution of many businesses and individuals towards the work we are doing… for better women’s health outcomes and towards national research,” PST Chair and Cofounder Tanya Johnson OAM told News Of The Area.

From the total of $150,000 raised, $140,000 stays locally and $10,000 goes towards national research.

There were six main beneficiaries in 2024.

– Coffs Harbour Health Campus Palliative Care Unit received $27,000 for two full home bed and mobility packages.

– Coffs Harbour Community Health Continence Clinic is to receive a Tesla Chair, valued at $75,000, which will be the first in a NSW public hospital.

– Five defibrillators, worth $15,000, have been donated to the Defib Hero App program and will be accessible in the Coffs LGA 24/7.

– Lifeline North Coast received $15,000 to assist the North Coast division provide training and development for three new Suicide Bereavement Facilitators and ten new Crisis Support/Domestic Violence counsellors.

– The CanDo Cancer Trust, Brenda Johnson Memorial Fund, which assists women attending the North Coast Cancer Institute, received $8000 to help pay the household bills of those experiencing financial hardship.

– And a donation of $10,000 was made to The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, for research into Small Bowel Cancer.

By Andrea FERRARI