Pink Silks Trust supports Lifeline North Coast with $10,000 donation



A $10,000 DONATION to Lifeline North Coast from the Pink Silks Trust (PST) will go straight to improving the mental health organisation’s suicide support services.

Tanya Johnson OAM, chair and co-founder of the Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Perpetual Trust, expressed pride in the successful partnership.



“We are thrilled to partner with Lifeline North Coast to raise funds that will aid in the organisation’s work within the community, specifically benefiting local women.”

Based in Coffs Harbour, Lifeline North Coast General Manager Angela Martin told News Of The Area, “We are so grateful to Tanya and the Pink Silks Trust committee for including Lifeline as a beneficiary, for dollars raised that will be directly put back into training more crisis support volunteers and increasing the services to help more families who have lost loved ones to suicide.”

The collaboration aims to further enhance the organisations’ collective efforts to support the local community, particularly focusing on the welfare of women.

“Our Suicide Bereavement Support Groups are traditionally filled with women – mothers/wives and daughters/sisters,” said Angela.

“The success of the 18th annual PST Race Day reflects the hardworking commitment by the PST committee and the unity and generosity of our community.

“Together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of those women in need.”

The charity Race Day on Sunday 14 January, a flagship on the Pink Silks Trust events calendar, drew a large crowd, making it the biggest event of its kind for the trust.

The event is dedicated to fostering connections among friends and families, creating lasting memories.

With an attendance of 2500, race day participants were encouraged to dress in various shades of pink, aligning with its themed, vibrant atmosphere.

Renowned as a well organised annual ‘do’, over 50 local and national businesses and individuals gave valuable support to help make it the success it was.

“This day is not just about racing; it’s about community, support, and creating a positive impact.

“The overwhelming support from businesses and individuals underscores the collective commitment to making a difference,” said Tanya.

If you, or someone you know are feeling overwhelmed, you are encouraged to connect with Lifeline in the way you feel most comfortable.

You can phone Lifeline to speak to a Crisis Supporter on 13 11 14 (24/7), text 0477 131 114 (24/7) or chat to Lifeline online at www.lifeline.org.au (24/7).

By Andrea FERRARI

