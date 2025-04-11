Pittwater to Coffs Harbour sailors’ race is on



THE 39th Pittwater to Coffs Harbour Yacht Race 2025 takes place this weekend, 11-13 April, setting out from Barrenjoey Headlands in Broken Bay on Friday at 1pm.

Sailors head north for 226 nautical miles, arriving at Coffs Harbour Yacht Club (CHYC) on Sunday where a presentation takes place in the afternoon.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It’s a wide-ranging field of 33 boats, which is a slightly reduced number of entries owing to CHYC’s marina currently undergoing refurbishment and in damage control after Cyclone Alfred.

It’s described as “an interesting fleet” by the hosts Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, with anyone from pros and club sailors and young and older alike taking on the unpredictable coastal classic.

“The race is exciting due to the range of classes entered and the variability of winners; it is essentially a race governed by the weather and sailing conditions,” CHYC Commodore John Wait told News Of The Area.

“An exciting entrant this year is ‘Awen’ a 60ft catamaran which will be mooring in the harbour due to the marina renovation currently underway – it should look quite impressive.”

“CHYC takes great pleasure in hosting the finish of this race, where the sailing member volunteers welcome each boat on arrival by assisting berthing in the marina and providing ‘a very welcome Welcome Pack’ [of] a hot meal and refreshing beer.

“With boats arriving at any time over an approximate 48-hour period, it takes committed enthusiasm to host this race, and I am proud to say our members have this in buckets.”

The Club hosts the presentation ceremony on Sunday around 2pm.

“It’s a celebration of the race and its participants,” Club representative Tammy Mills-Thom said.

“The finish line honours celebration occurs as soon after the crossing as possible, which could be anytime from early Saturday morning, with each skipper and crew and those present in the club.”

The race can be followed easily via Yacht Tracker, which gives accurate arrival times.

By Andrea FERRARI