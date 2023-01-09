Planning for the unplanned at Tea Gardens, Stroud Libraries

TEA GARDENS and Stroud Libraries are hosting free financial-preparedness workshops this January.

The workshops will teach you how to prepare financially for future natural disasters.



Presented by The Salvation Army Moneycare team, the workshops are based on ‘Planning For The Unplanned’ – a book filled with real stories from people who have survived natural disasters.

“In light of the recent floods and fires that have affected the MidCoast region, we want to build resilience and preparedness in our community,” said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council’s Manager Libraries and Community Services.

“These free workshops are a valuable opportunity for our residents to discuss their finances and ask questions.”

Sessions will be held at Tea Gardens Library, 20 January, from 10am -11am and Stroud Library, 20 January, 1.30pm -2.30pm.

Although the workshops are free, bookings are essential.

To register, phone 1800 722 363 or email Planningfortheunplanned@salvationarmy.org.au.