Plans on exhibition for Medowie high school



PLANS to build a new public high school in Medowie are progressing, with the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) now open for public exhibition until 30 March 2025.

The Department of Education acquired 6.6 hectares of land at 6 Abundance Road, Medowie last year to build Medowie’s first public high school.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Scheduled to open Day 1 Term 1 2027, the school will include modern classrooms, a library, a school hall, outdoor play and sports areas, and administration facilities.

The REF assesses the potential environmental impacts which could arise from the development of the new facilities.

During the exhibition period, community members are invited to review the proposal and provide feedback.

Details can be accessed via the NSW Planning Portal.

Due to Medowie’s rapid population expansion, Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the school was a “critical step in ensuring every child has access to a quality public education close to home”.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said, “This is a huge milestone for Medowie, and I encourage the community to have their say on this important project.

“This project is a vital investment in the future of our growing community and I’m proud to be part of this transformative development.

“This new high school will not only meet the demands of a growing population but will also create an inspiring space for learning and innovation.

“I look forward to seeing it become a hub for future generations of students.”