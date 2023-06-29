PM Albanese in Coffs Harbour to inspect bypass project

PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking at the Roberts Hill site of the Coffs Harbour Bypass on Tuesday 27 June, said he is “very confident” in the project keeping to the timeline.

The bypass is expected to be open to traffic from late 2026 or early 2027.

“As long as the weather stays like this, then the project will certainly be speeding ahead,” he said.

“It’s a complex project.

“It will employ many thousands of people directly, but up to 12,000 indirectly as well.”

Mr Albanese spent time chatting with the workforce on site, and said he felt their sense of pride in the job.

He referred to the Coffs Harbour Bypass as the last piece in the puzzle to fully duplicate the Pacific Highway.

“This is one of the country’s largest road projects and it will make an enormous difference.

“It will take traffic off that main street of Coffs Harbour.”

Mr Albanese said it will be much safer not having to change driving pace and conditions when you hit Coffs Harbour after driving freeway-style for hours.

“What this project will mean is that you can go from Hexham at Newcastle, right through to the Queensland border without hitting a stationary traffic light.

“That will be an enormous breakthrough.”

Joining the Prime Minister at Roberts Hill were team members from the Ferrovial Gamuda Joint Venture and Transport for NSW.

Anna Zycki, Regional Director North, Transport for NSW told NOTA it was fantastic to have the Prime Minister on site at Roberts Hill on Tuesday.

“It was great to take him up to the top of the project at Cut 4 and to show him the work we already have underway on such a lovely day in Coffs Harbour.

“We’re really pleased with the progress and hoping that the weather stays fine for us,” she said.

With a tour of the site complete, the PM fielded questions from the media.

Commenting on the pressure on living accommodation that the influx of workers has put on a community that is experiencing a shortage in affordable housing, the PM said the Government is focused on building housing supply.

“Our Housing Accord will see a million homes built over five years, that is in partnership with businesses like the Master Builders Association, the Housing Industry Association, state and territory governments, homelessness and other housing organisations at the welfare end, all coming together to have a sense of that common purpose.”

Commenting on Coffs as a great regional city he said, “It is a great centre for the community, and it is a growth area.

“I believe part of the key to our growth in Australia is taking pressure off the capital cities, making sure that you get jobs and economic activity in our regions so that young people, when they grow up in these communities, can stay here as well and continue to thrive and raise families here.

“I’m a big supporter of decentralised economic activity and I’m continuing to talk with councils in particular.”

The PM also discussed the formation of a Voice to Parliament ‘Yes’ campaign in Coffs Harbour.

“This is an idea which arose from the bottom up.

“It came from Indigenous Australians themselves, with the Uluru Statement from the Heart rising from the national First Nations Constitutional Convention that was held at Uluru in 2017.

“All Australians will have the opportunity to vote Yes, to vote for constitutional recognition and also to vote to consult people who are directly affected by decision-making.

“That’s a good idea,” he said.

Mr Albanese spent time taking selfies with construction and café staff at the North Boambee Road site office.

As part of Tuesday’s visit, Mr Albanese also met with City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalie Cowley.

By Andrea FERRARI