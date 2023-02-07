Police call on community for help with vandalism concerns

NELSON Bay Police are appealing for public assistance as an investigation continues into acts of vandalism in the Port Stephens area.

Throughout December 2022 and January 2023, numerous buildings and infrastructure were vandalised with graffiti in the Nelson Bay CBD and surrounding suburbs.



The acts of vandalism have increased over the last six to eight weeks in Nelson Bay and the police are now asking for public assistance to identify and locate those involved.

Police are advising residents or holiday makers to report the issues when you see any suspicious behaviour.

“If you have any CTC footage of any suspicious activity or footage that would identify the offenders or offenders, please contact Nelson Bay police as soon as possible,” Inspector Kristin Marshall told News Of The Area.

Officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District have been investigating the incidents, and have increased high visibility patrols of known local ‘hot-spots’.

The tag is easily identifiable and personal to the offender.

“We have a lovely graffiti action team, a volunteer group who clean off the graffiti but sadly the next day the offenders reoffend,” Inspector Marshall said.

Inspector Marshall would like to reassure the community that the police are doing everything within their power to apprehend the offenders and are appealing to the community for help.

“We are now approaching the schools to run programs in the school through the PCYC to educate kids on the long term effects graffiti has on the community,” Inspector Marshall continued.

There are currently several programs in place to rehabilitate offenders so it is not just about putting offenders before the courts, it is also about creating long term results so that offenders become a part of the community, and instead of being a part of the problem they become a part of the solution.

Anyone with information to contact Nelson Bay Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote case number C92577256.

By Jewell DRURY