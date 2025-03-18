Police investigate drowning at Ladies Well MidCoast LGA (overall news) by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 18, 2025 INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a man drowned at Ladies Well on Sunday, 16 March. About 3.45pm that day, officers from Port Stephens/Hunter Police District were called to a swimming hole at Ladies Well at Upper Allyn – about 48km north west of Dungog – following reports of concern for the welfare of a swimmer. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au Following an operation involving NSW Ambulance paramedics, Police Divers and Police Rescue, a man’s body was retrieved from the water. As of Monday he was yet to be formally identified, however is believed to be aged in his 20s. A crime scene has been established and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are underway. A report will be prepared for the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.