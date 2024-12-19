Police issue appeal to locate teen missing from Nelson Bay



POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from the Port Stephens area.

Jessy McVay, aged 17, was last seen on Stockton Street, Nelson Bay, about 5pm on Tuesday 10 December 2024.

When he was unable to be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police hold concerns for Jessy’s welfare due to his young age.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessy is known to frequent the Newcastle, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay areas.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.