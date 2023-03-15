Police on the street: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. A 45-year-old man has been issued with a court attendance notice following investigations related to a family violence incident on 30/1/22.

The accused man was charged with Common assault and is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

2. On 2/3/23 about 10:34pm Police arrested a 53-year-old female driver in Macksville following a positive RBT.

The woman underwent a breath analysis at Macksville Police Station and returned a mid-range reading of 0.094.

The accused woman was issued with a licence suspension and a court attendance notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/3/23.

3. On 3/3/23 Police arrested a 22-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant for a traffic offence. The warrant was executed upon the accused woman at Macksville Police Station.

The woman was later released on bail and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 13/4/23.

4. On 4/3/23 Police arrested a 20-year-old woman at Nambucca Heads following a family violence incident in which a machete was seized.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Custody of knife in public place and Common assault.

The accused woman was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 6/4/23.

5. On 5/3/23 Police arrested a 26-year-old man outside Nambucca Heads Police Station following investigations related to a family violence incident that had occurred the previous day.

During his arrest Police also seized a quantity of cannabis.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Common assault, Intimidation, Steal from person, Breach AVO, Drive conveyance taken without consent, Possess prohibited drug, and breach of bail.

The accused man remains bail refused to next appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 12/4/23.

6. Police are investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred on 5/3/23 about 8:44pm at the Bowra Hotel, High Street, Bowraville.

Two offenders entered the premises armed with a firearm, sword, and blade and demanded money from bar staff and stole money from two tills.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

7. On 6/3/23 Police arrested a 54-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to a stealing offence that had occurred earlier the same day.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.

8. On 7/3/23 Police arrested a nineteen-year-old man following investigations related to a domestic violence incident on 3/3/23 and a family violence incident on 12/2/23 in which property was damaged during both incidents.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23 for both offences.

9. On 8/3/23 Police arrested a nineteen-year-old man in Macksville following investigations related to an incident outside the Kempsey Local Court the previous day.

The accused man was charged at Kempsey Police Station with the offences of: Intimidate Police Officer, 2 x Threaten witness, and Intimidation.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Kempsey Local Court on 9/3/23.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Kempsey Local Court on 20/4/23.

10. On 8/3/23 Police arrested a 46-year-old woman in Allgomera following investigations related to a domestic violence incident that had occurred the previous day.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Breach AVO, and Breach of bail.

The accused woman was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court the same date where she was subsequently granted bail to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/3/23.

11. On 8/3/23 Police arrested a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in Macksville following investigations related to a break and enter incident at a Grassy Head property during the early hours of the same day.

A number of suspected stolen items were located in the offenders’ vehicle and residence.

Both offenders were charged at Macksville Police Station with a number of offences related to Goods in Custody, Fraud and a traffic offence.

The accused man is refused bail to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 4/5/23.

The accused woman was released on bail and will next appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.

12. On 9/3/23 Police arrested a 40-year-old man at Macksville Police Station who was wanted for an outstanding warrant related to serious offences as well as for an incident that occurred earlier the same morning at Nambucca Heads involving a number of serious traffic offences.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 10/3/23.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 11/5/23.

13. On 9/3/23 Police arrested a 54-year-old man at Macksville Police Station who was wanted for an outstanding warrant related to a number of traffic offences.

The warrant was executed upon the man who was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 10/3/23.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.