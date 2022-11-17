Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

● ON 4/11/22 Police issued a Court Attendance Notice to a 31-year-old Macksville woman following investigations related to a domestic violence incident involving a male victim. The accused woman appeared before Macksville Local Court on 10/11/22 for the offences of: Intimidation and Use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

The accused woman entered a plea of guilty on all counts and is next to appear for sentence on 22/12/22.

● On 6/11/22 Police arrested a 41-year-old Valla Beach man at Macksville Police Station following investigations related to an assault upon another man in Sawtell on 3/11/22. The accused man was charged with the offence of: Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and was later released on conditional bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 30/11/22.

● On 8/11/22 Police arrested a 79-year-old Nambucca Heads man following investigations related to an alleged domestic assault upon a woman the previous day.

The accused was charged with the offence of: Common assault and later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 22/12/22.

● On 9/11/22 Police arrested a 27-year-old male driver following a vehicle stop on the Pacific Hwy, Valla.

Checks on the driver revealed that he was wanted for an outstanding warrant from Newcastle Local Court related to Intimidation, Assault, and Fail to appear offences.

The warrant was executed at Macksville Police Station and the accused was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court the same date.

The accused man was subsequently granted conditional bail by the Court to next appear before Newcastle Local Court on 14/12/22.

● On 10/11/22 about 3:45pm emergency services were alerted to a mobile home alight at a Nambucca Heads Caravan Park.

Neighbours attempted to extinguish the blaze whilst awaiting assistance from emergency services however the fire spread to a neighbouring mobile home.

A gas bottle attached to the first home exploded, engulfing both homes which were completely destroyed.

The fire was extinguished by the Fire Brigade about 4:40pm.

Luckily no persons were injured during the incident.

There were no suspicious circumstances identified.