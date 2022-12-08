Police on the Streets – Nambucca Valley Police News Nambucca Valley by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 9, 2022 1. ON 26/11/22 Police arrested a 68-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following investigations related to an incident that occurred the previous day. The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Intimidation, Wilful and obscene exposure, two Contravene prohibition orders, Fail to comply with reporting conditions. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au The accused man is currently refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 13/12/22. 2. On 27/11/22 Police arrested a 51-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following investigations related to a domestic violence incident. The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Common assault and Breach AVO and later released on conditional bail. The accused man is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 31/8/23. 3. On 29/11/22 Police stopped a vehicle on Giinagay Way, North Macksville after it was observed to be driving erratically. The 37-year-old male driver was arrested following a positive RBT. The accused man underwent a breath analysis at Macksville Police Station and returned a Mid-Range reading of 0.147. The accused man was issued with a Court Attendance Notice and Licence Suspension to appear before Macksville Local Court on 22/12/22. Checks on the man also revealed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the service of an AVO. 4. On 30/11/22 Police served a 30-year-old Oxley Vale woman with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of Use carriage service to threaten to kill following a domestic violence incident reported by a male victim at Macksville Police Station. The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/2/23.