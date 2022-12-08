Police on the Streets – Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 26/11/22 Police arrested a 68-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following investigations related to an incident that occurred the previous day.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Intimidation, Wilful and obscene exposure, two Contravene prohibition orders, Fail to comply with reporting conditions.



The accused man is currently refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 13/12/22.

2. On 27/11/22 Police arrested a 51-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address following investigations related to a domestic violence incident.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences: Common assault and Breach AVO and later released on conditional bail.

The accused man is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 31/8/23.

3. On 29/11/22 Police stopped a vehicle on Giinagay Way, North Macksville after it was observed to be driving erratically.

The 37-year-old male driver was arrested following a positive RBT.

The accused man underwent a breath analysis at Macksville Police Station and returned a Mid-Range reading of 0.147.

The accused man was issued with a Court Attendance Notice and Licence Suspension to appear before Macksville Local Court on 22/12/22.

Checks on the man also revealed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the service of an AVO.

4. On 30/11/22 Police served a 30-year-old Oxley Vale woman with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of Use carriage service to threaten to kill following a domestic violence incident reported by a male victim at Macksville Police Station.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/2/23.