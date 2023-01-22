Police on the Streets – Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 9/1/23 a 36-year-old man handed himself into Macksville Police Station following investigations related to a family violence incident that occurred at a Scotts Head address on 29/12/22.

The accused man was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage and was later released on conditional bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on 16/1/23.



2. On 10/1/23 Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in Nambucca Heads following a family violence incident.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with Common assault and later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 19/1/23.

3. On 12/1/23 Police arrested a 54-year-old woman at Macksville following an incident on 10/1/23 where the woman is alleged to have assaulted two Police officers and an Ambulance officer.

The woman is also alleged to have again assaulted the Ambulance officer whilst on route to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/2/23.

4. On 12/1/23 a 41-year-old man was issued a Court attendance notice following a neighbour dispute in Macksville on 3/1/23 where property was damaged.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/3/23.

5. On 12/1/23 an eighteen-year-old man handed himself into Macksville Police Station in relation to six outstanding warrants.

The accused was entered into custody where the warrants were executed.

The accused man is currently refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 13/1/23 for numerous serious offences.

6. On 12/1/23 Police arrested a 27-year-old man at a Macksville address following investigations related to a break and enter on 7/11/22 at a Bellingen business and a break and enter at a rural property at Kalang during 13-14/11/22.

The accused attempted to resist and failed to comply with Police directions.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with several offences and was later released on conditional bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.

7. On 12/1/23 Police were alerted to a man causing trouble at a beach carpark in Nambucca Heads.

The 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged at Macksville Police Station for breaching bail conditions related to a Taree matter.

The accused man is to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 13/1/23.