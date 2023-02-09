Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 27/1/23 Police arrested a 30-year-old man in Valla Beach following a domestic violence incident in which a man and a woman were alleged to have been assaulted and property damaged.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with two counts of common assault, two counts of malicious damage, negligent driving, and predatory driving.

The accused was refused bail by Police and last appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 30/1/23 where he was subsequently granted bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.

2. On 28/1/23 Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Macksville who was wanted for two outstanding warrants related to traffic offences.

During the man’s arrest, Police seized a small quantity of a white crystal substance.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 30/1/23.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/3/23.

3. On 29/1/23 Police arrested a 34-year-old woman at a Thumb Creek property following a family violence incident in which a man is alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences of common assault and intimidation and was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.

On 30/1/23 Police were again called to the Thumb Creek property where the accused woman was arrested for a second time following another family violence incident in which both a man and woman were alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of AVO and breach of bail.

The accused woman is currently refused bail to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.

4. On 29/1/23 Police arrested a 45-year-old man in Nambucca Heads for breaching an AVO.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 30/1/23.

The accused man was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.

5. On 31/1/23 Police arrested a 52-year-old man in Macksville following a family violence incident in which a nineteen-year-old man is alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with Common assault and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/2/23.

6. On 31/1/23 Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following a domestic violence incident in which a woman is alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/2/23.

7. On 31/1/23 Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Bowraville following the alleged assault of a child as a result of excessive chastisement.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.

8. On 1/2/23 Police arrested an 18-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following a domestic violence incident in which a woman is alleged to have been assaulted.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with common assault and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/2/23.

9. On 1/2/23 Police arrested a seventeen-year-old youth in Macksville following a family violence incident.

The accused young person was charged at Macksville Police Station with intimidation and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 23/3/23.

10. On 2/2/23 Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in Bowraville following a family violence incident in which property was damaged.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with a malicious damage offence and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/2/23.