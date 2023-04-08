Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 23/3/23 Police arrested a man in Nambucca Heads following enquiries for an unrelated matter.

During those enquiries the man was subject to a search and Police located a small amount of cannabis upon him.



The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station for possessing a prohibited drug and issued with a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Macksville Local Court on 4/5/23.

2. On 24/3/23 Police arrested a seventeen-year-old male youth in Nambucca Heads following a domestic violence incident.

The young person was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offence of Intimidation and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 6/4/23.

3. On 24/3/23 Police arrested a 42-year-old man at Newee Creek following a neighbour dispute incident.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station for breaching an AVO and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.

4. On 25/3/23 Police issued a 33-year-old woman with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following investigations related to an assault that occurred on 11/2/23 at Nambucca Heads.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 18/5/23.

5. On 25/3/23 Police stopped a 36-year-old female driver in Wallace St, Macksville for a traffic offence.

Checks on the driver revealed she was a disqualified driver, having recently committed several similar offences.

The accused woman was arrested and charged at Macksville Police Station with the further offence of refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.

The accused woman was also issued a number of traffic infringement notices.

The accused woman was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 27/3/23 where she was subsequently granted bail to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 6/4/23.

6. On 27/3/23 Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Macksville who was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

After his arrest the accused man was searched and Police seized a knife and a key for a stolen vehicle that was located upon him.

Police executed the warrant and charged the accused with the further offences of the knife and goods in custody.

The accused man was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 28/3/23.

As a result of further investigations Police arrested a 36-year-old female accomplice on 28/3/23 in Nambucca Heads.

The accused woman was charged at Kempsey Police Station with a number of traffic offences and a vehicle was seized.

The accused woman is expected to be refused bail to appear before the next available Court.

7. On 29/3/23 Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Nambucca Heads for breaching his bail conditions related to several matters currently before Court.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and issued with a Court Attendance Notice for the identified breaches and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 6/4/23.

8. On 29/3/23 Police issued a 38-year-old woman with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of shoplifting, following investigations related to a theft incident at a Nambucca Heads business the previous day.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 18/5/23.

9. On 29/3/23 Police arrested a 29-year-old man at Macksville following a domestic violence incident.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with breaching an AVO and breaching bail conditions.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court where he was subsequently granted bail to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 13/4/23.