Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. POLICE have served a 24-year-old woman with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of shoplifting following investigations related to the theft of alcohol from a Nambucca Heads business on 18/4/23.

The accused woman is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 6/7/23.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

2. On 9/5/23 Police arrested a 26-year-old man at a Macksville address for breaching an AVO and breaching his bail on a number of other matters currently before the Court.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 10/5/23.

The accused was subsequently granted bail in relation to the breach matters and is to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 14/9/23.

3. On 11/5/23 a 38-year-old man handed himself in to Police as he was wanted for two outstanding warrants in relation to driving disqualified and break and enter offences.

The accused man was placed into custody at Macksville Police Station where the warrants were executed.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court later the same date.

The accused was subsequently granted bail by the court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 8/6/23.