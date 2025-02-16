Political and business leaders take the stage at Chamber of Commerce Breakfast



COFFS Harbour Chamber of Commerce members met on Thursday 13 February to hear from several prominent local speakers, including a keynote speech by Mayor Nikki Williams.

Opening the breakfast-time meeting, Chamber President Ray Smith welcomed attendees and introduced Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh to the stage.



Mr Singh began with some personal news, saying he would be excusing himself early from the meeting to take his “little one” to his first day at school.

He then mentioned the “looming” Federal election, which must take place by May, noting its potential impact on “business and the region”.

The State MP also discussed the future of the Coffs Coast once the long-awaited bypass is complete.

“It’s really exciting to imagine what our city will look like post-construction, once we have the bypass,” he said.

“Coffs used to be the Maccas drive-through for travellers.

“Once the bypass is completed, we’ve got to aim for Coffs Harbour to be a destination.

“Having a bypass does change a city and we need to plan ahead.”

Mr Singh also raised the issue of upcoming consultation on the Jetty Foreshores redevelopment.

Championing lower flight prices from Coffs Harbour was another matter of key importance, he said.

Bonville Golf Course General Manager Brad Daymond then took the stage, discussing the four-day Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby coming to C.ex Coffs International Stadium in April.

“The Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby is set to transform the region into a hub of rugby celebration, with activities catering to fans, players, and families alike,” he said.

“This drawcard sporting event is set to see over 2000 players and their families descend on the Coffs Coast from 3-6 April to join in the festivities, culminating in a showcase game between the Australian Barbarians and the Japan U23 squad, coached by the renowned Eddie Jones.

“The Japanese team will base their high-performance training camp in the city, offering unique opportunities for fans to attend open training sessions and meet players.”

The City of Coffs Harbour Events team has been integral in bringing this event to the Coffs Coast.

Big Banana Fun Park CEO Michael Lockman presented news of the park’s new team building packages, from tackling puzzles in the ‘escape rooms’ to axe throwing experiences.

Bishop Druitt College (BDC) Principal Nick Johnstone and Deputy Principal Simon Doyle then shared their experiences volunteering overseas during the Christmas period.

Mr Johnston took students to Cambodia as part of a cultural immersion program running for almost 20 years at BDC.

Through BDC’s partnership with Krou Yeung School (KYS), Australian and Cambodian students and educators work collaboratively, sharing teaching methodologies and resources while fostering cross-cultural communication skills.

Mr Doyle spent the month of December volunteering for HopeFull, a charity which provides free pizzas to war torn communities in Ukraine.

By Andrea FERRARI

