Pontin earns second term as Mayor



COUNCILLOR Claire Pontin was elected as MidCoast Mayor for a second consecutive term as the new-look council met for its first ordinary meeting last Wednesday.

Jeremy Miller was elected as Deputy Mayor.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will hold office until September 2026.

As the returning Mayor, Cr Pontin said she was looking forward to getting back to work.

“There’s plenty of work to do and I look forward to picking it up again,” she said.

“We are systematically working through issues and it’s important to keep this momentum going.

“I look forward to working with this new team.

“It’s always good to get fresh perspectives and for existing policies to be challenged.

“I look forward to working with all of the Councillors as we aim to deliver improved outcomes for the community.”

Following his election as Deputy Mayor, Cr Miller said the role was “to work with all councillors for the benefit of the community”.

Councillors were also appointed to a number of committees at the meeting.

Jeremy Miller was appointed as a non-voting member to the MidCoast’s independent Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee.

Councillors Peter Howard and Mick Graham were appointed to the Asset Advisory Committee which also includes the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Councillors Alan Tickle and Thomas O’Keefe were voted on to the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

Attendees and voting delegates were also finalised for the Local Government NSW annual conference.

The Mayor along with councillors Nicole Turnbull, Thomas O’Keefe, Alan Tickle, Digby Wilson, Dheera Smith, Mal McKenzie and Phillip Beazley will represent Council at the event on 18 and 19 November.

The Mayor and Councillors Smith, McKenzie and Turnbull were nominated as voting delegates for the conference.