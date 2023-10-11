Pop-up Op-Shop Needs Donations for Pindimar Markets

POP-UP Op Shop ‘Buy My Wardrobe’ will return as an essential feature at the Pindimar Markets, run by the Pearls of Port Stephens, offering the chance for some real bargains amidst the fun and excitement at the Markets on Saturday, 28 October.

To be held within the shady walls of the Pindimar Fire Station on Koree Street, North Pindimar, a veritable case of ‘one person’s trash is another’s treasure’ is highly likely, but the Pearls need more donations to boost the charity drive.



“Bring your pre-loved clothes and garments to sell for charity,” Pearls of Port Stephens Treasurer Kerry Patterson said.

“It’s a great way to recycle, look after the environment, and also help the needy, and not a cent of the proceeds goes to the Pearls – it all goes to jupiter, our selected charity this year.”

jupiter is overseen by the registered charity ‘Caring for Our Port Stephens Youth’ (COPSY), and offers free counselling services for young people aged twelve to 25 years old, and living within the Port Stephens region.

“Nothing is wasted, as anything left over after the Markets will be donated on to other charities,” Ms Patterson added.

Self-described as “just a group of friends who meet once a month for lunch, donate our own money to a worthy cause,” the Pearls are a group of ladies who hail from all over the Port, and have been adding their marvellously charitable energies to several local efforts for the last ten years, often with a focus on helping out women in domestic violence situations.

Any clothes to be donated to the ‘Buy My Wardrobe’ pop-up op-shop can be dropped off at either 22 Morang Street, Hawks Nest, or 10 Kururma Street, Winda Woppa.

For more information, call Kerry on 0422-909-517.

By Thomas O’KEEFE