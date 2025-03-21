Port Macquarie Base Hospital ED facing increasingly high demand



NEW healthcare data shows increasingly high demand for emergency department (ED) services at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

The Bureau of Health Information’s (BHI) quarterly report between October and December 2024 shows there were 13,902 ED attendances during that period, with nearly all patients (96.6 percent) transferring from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark.

The hospital also performed 738 planned surgeries in this quarter, with almost all urgent planned surgery (98.6 percent) performed on time.

Across all hospitals in the Mid North Coast Health District, there were 936 more ED attendances than the same quarter in 2023 with two-thirds (66.4 percent) of patients starting their treatment on time.

“The report shows our district continues to see increasing numbers of patients presenting to emergency departments and arriving by ambulance, trends which are being reflected across NSW,” MNCLHD Acting Chief Executive Jill Wong said.

“These results show us where we are performing well, but also where we can improve to ensure that the people of the Mid North Coast have access to the best care possible.”

Ms Wong said the Mid North Coast Virtual Care service had helped alleviate some of the demand on public hospital EDs during this period.

The service is available seven days a week from 8am to 4.30pm by calling 6589 2515.

MNCLHD continues to remind the community to keep EDs and ambulances for saving lives.

If an illness or injury is not serious or life-threatening, call Healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222 for 24-hour telephone health advice.