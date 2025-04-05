Port Macquarie electorate wins big at Australian Tourism Awards



THE Port Macquarie Museum has made history of its own.

Its volunteers are still celebrating winning Bronze in the Cultural Tourism category of the prestigious Australian Tourism Awards.



The Museum was recognised as being among the best cultural experiences in Australia, for showcasing and preserving the region’s rich heritage through diverse and immersive exhibits.

“We are very proud to be part of Australia’s cultural tourism landscape and to contribute to Port Macquarie’s growing reputation as a cultural destination,” Museum Curator Debbie Sommers said.

The Museum, which is in the Clarence Street cultural precinct, opened a new permanent exhibition on Monday called Barayal Bila “River Song”.

It shares the story of Dungang, “Hastings River”, which acknowledges the area’s beautiful waterways – from the mountains to the sea.

The Port Macquarie electorate had the rare honour of featuring twice at the awards, which were held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on 21 March.

Lord Howe Island catering and events business, “Love Lord Howe”, received the Silver Award in the Excellence in Food Tourism category.

By Sue STEPHENSON

