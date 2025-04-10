Port Macquarie-Hastings Council seeking feedback on voluntary house raising scheme



THE Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is considering joining the NSW Government’s Voluntary House Raising Scheme (VHRS), a flood risk management initiative under the Floodplain Management Program.

The scheme aims to enhance the resilience of flood-prone homes by raising them above minimum flood levels or relocating them to higher ground within their existing lots.



While Council would not contribute financially, its role would be to act as a facilitator between the State Government and homeowners.

This includes conducting scoping studies to define the program’s scope and amending Council’s Flood Risk Management Studies to incorporate the VHRS as a flood mitigation strategy.

Implementing the scheme would require staff time and resources to oversee applications and communications.

If introduced in the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area (LGA), funding would be allocated through the NSW Government’s Floodplain Management Program at a 2:1 ratio.

This means the government would cover two-thirds of eligible house-raising costs, with homeowners responsible for the remaining one-third and any additional costs beyond the grant’s scope.

However, funding is drawn from a state-wide pool, making allocation unpredictable.

Homeowners may face long wait times across multiple grant cycles before receiving financial assistance.

At present, the VHRS is not included in the Hastings River Flood Risk Management Plan and, therefore, is not an active program within the LGA.

A 2006 scoping study in the Camden Haven catchment found that two-thirds of surveyed residents opposed the scheme at the time.

Given the region’s flood-prone nature – particularly in the Hastings and Camden Haven River catchments – Council is revisiting the initiative.

Many homes in flood-prone areas were built before accurate flood data was available, making them vulnerable to severe weather events.

Rising rebuilding costs, evolving development controls, and ongoing flood risks have further complicated mitigation efforts.

North Haven resident Noel Hiffernan OAM welcomed the potential introduction of the scheme.

“As a resident of North Haven whose property is subject to flooding I would applaud this State Government initiative and encourage Council to get on board and provide the resources that are needed to make the scheme work,” Mr Hiffernan said.

“I think there are a lot of people in our district that would take advantage of such a scheme.”

Council is now seeking community feedback to determine whether to integrate the VHRS into its Floodplain Management Plans and Operational Plans.

This consultation process aims to gauge local interest and clarify the scheme’s requirements and benefits.

Eligibility for the VHRS is stringent, with properties needing to be identified through the Flood Risk Management Planning process.

Council’s participation is a prerequisite for local homeowners to apply, as Council must manage the administrative aspects of the program.

For more information visit Council’s website.

To make a submission you can complete the survey on Council’s Have Your Say website, email council@pmhc.nsw.gov.au, or mail Council’s CEO at PO Box 84 Port Macquarie NSW 2444.

Submissions close at 9am on Thursday 15 May 2025.

By Luke HADFIELD