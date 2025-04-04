Port Stephens art exhibition boasts a nautical theme



FOLLOWING on from its recent highly successful Art Prize Exhibition, Port Stephens Community Art Centre is now displaying works with a nautical theme.

The pieces have all been created by local residents who are members of the centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Visitors can expect to see all manner of water craft depicted, from the largest liners to tiny tinnies.

The annex gallery has a display of works created with mixed media, where the artists have used their imaginations and a variety of materials.

Work by David Tompkins occupies the Featured Artist wall in this exhibition.

David is one of the many locals who enjoy the companionship available in one of the four painting groups that meet weekly at the gallery.

David embarked on his new interest after retiring from a long career in the British army and RAAF.

He describes himself as a self-taught artist, who was encouraged by one of his school teachers.

“Drawing has always been the mainstay of my art, whether pen, pencil or charcoal,” he said.

“However, adding colour became an essential progression; starting with acrylics, then a foray into oils and pastels, and on to probably the hardest and most unforgiving of mediums, watercolour.

“This medium satisfies my affinity with drawing, showing in many of my pieces, whether straight watercolour or pen and wash.”

The Featured Potter stand is filled with pieces created by Tara Zanjani, another of the local residents who enjoys the facilities offered by the pottery group.

“I was born and raised in Iran,” Tara said.

“I always had a passion for pottery from a young age, however, opportunities to explore this interest were limited as I pursued my education and career, then was working full-time.

“My life took a turn when I moved to Nelson Bay in 2019, and discovered a local pottery barn that offered unlimited access for me to develop some pottery skills.

“Seizing this opportunity, I took a dive into the world of clay, starting with slab work, then recently exploring the pottery wheel.

“Being offered the chance to stage a Featured Potter exhibition at the gallery encouraged me to work hard in the last six months.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress I have made, and look forward to developing more skills with this supportive group in the Barn.”

All are welcome to come and enjoy the gallery, where everything for sale has been created by our local members. The current exhibition is on display from 26 March to 5 May.

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm.

The centre is located on Shoal Bay Road, up the hill behind the oval and entry and parking are free.

By Simon EKINS

