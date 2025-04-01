Port Stephens athletes impress at NSW Little Athletics Championships



RISING Salamander Bay athlete Elara Barnes has gained selection in the Under 15 NSW Junior Athletics representative squad.

The talented 13-year-old, who competes for the Port Stephens Athletics Club, was recognised for her strong performances in both the 200m hurdles and 200m sprint at the recent NSW Junior Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre.

Elara produced personal best times to finish a creditable fifth in the 13-years Girls 200m hurdles and seventh in the 200m sprint final.

Other Port Stephens club athletes to impress were emerging 14-year-old hurdler Anna Taylor-Anderson, who achieved a personal best time with a sixth placing in the 14yrs Girls 90m hurdles.

In an amazing feat, the top six girls in the 90m final all managed to smash the NSW junior title record.

Mia McDonald also registered a personal best time in the 14yrs Girls 300m hurdles final to claim sixth spot.

Former NSW Under 18 sprint champion Summah Harrison showed her class in the Under 20 Women’s 100m sprint to finish fourth.

Quicksilver Summah – the NSW Combined High Schools 100m champion in 2024 – was unlucky to miss out on a medal by a split .06 seconds.

Talented field athlete Naomi Reungkitchaya finished eighth in the 15-years Girls Discus event.

Summah, Anna and Naomi have also gained selection in NSW team squads for the National Little Athletics Championships in Adelaide.

Outstanding Port Stephens club juniors Joy Schneider, Evelyn Jurisic and Denver Trojkovic also performed with distinction at the NSW Little Athletics Championships in Sydney.

Nine-year-old Joy produced a super leap of 3.59m to finish sixth in the 9 years Girls Long Jump final, and Evelyn clocked a new personal best time of 1:18.62 to finish 16th in the 9 years Girls 400m sprint.

Ten-year-old Denver showed his potential with a sizzling run in the Boys 800m final.

By Chris KARAS