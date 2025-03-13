Port Stephens awards four scholarships for International Women’s Day



MELANIE Peers, Janine Hanna, Fiona Brown and Nina Parett have been announced as the 2025 International Women’s Day scholarship recipients.

The four $1,000 scholarships were presented at the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay’s International Women’s Day dinner at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday night.



The scholarships will support projects that align with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, ‘Accelerate Action’.

The theme emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality, and is a call to acknowledge strategies, resources, and activities that positively impact women’s advancement.

Mayor Leah Anderson said these scholarships are a testament to the vital contributions of women in the Port Stephens community.

“For the last seven years, Port Stephens Council has offered scholarships to local women to support their goals across arts, culture, environment, business, community, health, or sport,” she said.

“This scholarship program highlights the fantastic work that’s happening right here in our community, and celebrates the achievements of women.

“This year’s wonderful recipients are focused on improving community health, providing grief and trauma support, empowering women in business, and assisting women experiencing homelessness.

“I’d like to congratulate the 2025 scholarship recipients, as well as each of the applicants, and also say a big thank you to the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay for once again sponsoring a fourth scholarship this year.

“It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate International Women’s Day and show our commitment to building a future that’s equitable for everyone.”

The 2025 Port Stephens Council International Women’s Day scholarship recipients are:

Melanie Peers

Melanie will utilise the scholarship to expand her free nutritional education programs for children and families.

She aims to improve their health, behaviour, and development, and support mothers in reducing stress and promoting family wellness.

By enhancing her outreach through her Facebook group, community talks, webinars, and consultations, she will reach more families and broaden her educational impact.

Janine Hanna

Janine will use the scholarship to host a series of grief workshops at Women’s Healing Sanctuary in 2025.

This initiative will support women in Port Stephens dealing with loss, trauma, and bereavement.

The scholarship will enable her to bring in certified counsellor and grief educator Sarah Tolmie to lead these workshops, ensuring professional guidance.

Additionally, the funds will subsidise attendance costs, making the workshops more accessible, and supporting the emotional well-being and resilience of women in the community.

Fiona Brown

Fiona will use the scholarship to conduct a workshop empowering women in business to enhance their speaking and communication skills.

Recognising communication as the foundation of effective action in personal, professional, and community contexts, the workshop is designed to build confidence, craft impactful messages, and navigate diverse scenarios.

The scholarship will cover materials and venue costs, ensuring accessibility and supporting the vision of confident, action-driven women.

Nina Parett – Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay

Nina will utilise the scholarship to create and distribute 500 hygiene packs for women experiencing hardship and homelessness over the next 12 months.

These packs will be distributed through community centres, shelters, and outreach programs.

She will also host informational workshops to raise awareness about the challenges faced by homeless women and strengthen partnerships with local organisations to provide holistic support and expand her outreach efforts.