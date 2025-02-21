Port Stephens businesses support student achievers with $34,000 in scholarships



SEVENTEEN Port Stephens students have received a $2,000 scholarship through the fifteenth annual Mayoral Academic Scholarship program.

Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson praised the strong partnership between local businesses and the community which makes the program possible, highlighting the crucial role of these collaborations in supporting the next generation.



“This program, celebrating its fifteenth year, is a testament to the power of community collaboration and demonstrates their commitment to investing in the future workforce,” said Mayor Anderson.

Last Friday, recipient students attended an awards dinner with their business sponsors hosted by Port Stephens Council at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

“What’s really exciting is that these scholarships aren’t just about the money, they’re about building connections,” Mayor Anderson said.

“Students have the chance to network with industry leaders’ right here in Port Stephens, opening doors to invaluable mentorship and real-world experience,” she added.

Club Lemon Tree (with 2 sponsorships), Destination Port Stephens, Enrich HR, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, The Wests Group (with 2 sponsorships), Tomago Aluminium, and Weathertex were all recognised and thanked for their contribution to the scholarship program.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of a community that values education and empowers its young people to reach their full potential,” Mayor Anderson said.

“I’m looking forward to following these students on their journey and wish them the best of luck for their studies this year,” she concluded.

The 2025 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipients are:

Ellie Ping | Destination Port Stephens

University of New England, Bachelor of Zoology

Jordan Cousin | The Wests Group

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Software Engineering (Honours)

Kate Vine | The Wests Group

Australian National University, Bachelor of Science (Advanced) (Honours)

Shakyia Apthorpe | Raymond Terrace Bowling Club

Charles Sturt University, Port Macquarie, Bachelor of Paramedicine

Scarlett Lack | McDonald Jones

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Design (Architecture)

Emily Gambrill | Hunter Readymixed Concrete

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Biomedical Science

Sarah Farrow | Club Lemon Tree

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Psychological Science

Abby Keeley | Salamander Bay Recycling

University of Newcastle, A Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management

Ellie Winter-Wilbow | Tomago Aluminium

University of Sydney, Bachelor of Engineering Honours (Civil Engineering)

Natalie Pethybridge | Enrich HR

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Education (Secondary)

Zain Hassan | MOJO Homes

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Design (Architecture)

Lachlan Herring | Club Lemon Tree

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science

Adrian Wong | Newcastle Airport

University of Sydney, Bachelor of Engineering Honours (Aeronautical Engineering)

Jett Floyer-Kell | Business Port Stephens

Macquarie University | Bachelor of Security Studies and Bachelor of Laws

Mia Warren | Weathertex

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Design (Architecture)

Elliana Bray | Hunter Land

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Design (Architecture)

Summer Francis | Soldiers Point Bowling Club

University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Social Science