Port Stephens clubs unite for inaugural Over 30s women’s soccer series

FEMALE soccer players aged 30 and over are in for a treat this season with the introduction of a ten team Interdistrict Over 30s competition.

The inaugural Monday night series – scheduled to kick off on April 24 – will feature clubs from the Newcastle, Hunter Valley and Lake Macquarie Football Associations.

One of the participating clubs is Tilligerry United FC, who will field an experienced line up in the 2023 event.

Club stalwart and Female Participation Officer Eustacia Moores told News Of The Area, “The emphasis will be on fun and enjoyment while remaining competitive throughout matches.

“The women can enjoy a laugh, have a run around and kick with winning seen as an actual bonus,” she revealed.

Other clubs competing include Medowie FC, Nelson Bay FC, Stockton FC, Lochinvar Rovers, Swansea FC, Garden Suburbs, Adamstown FC plus two Kotara South teams.

Squads will include multi-registered players to enable the clubs to field sides in the new competition.

Ms Moores said the Women’s Over 30s series was a spin off from the Kick On For Women skills based program.

Experienced goalkeeper Natalie Casey and tough midfielder Angie Hughes will spearhead the Tilligerry United team, which also includes four players from the club’s All Age B Grade outfit that competes on Friday nights – centre backs Moores and Chantelle Delphine, right winger Bec Bews and midfield aces Lynn Sparks and Shari Chapman.

The team is coached and managed by James Coleman and Whitney Schofield respectively – two of the club’s tireless volunteers.

Nelson Bay FC showed their credentials with an impressive victory over Tilligerry United in a recent trial before the Tilligerry women found their groove in a 2-1 trial victory over Medowie FC last Sunday.

By Chris KARAS