Port Stephens Community Art Gallery Cafe reopens

TAKING advantage of the Spring weather, the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has reopened its not-for-profit garden cafe, offering a quiet, nature-filled space to enjoy a range of lovely coffees, teas and treats.

With the refreshments taken care of, visitors will also be able to enjoy a display by feature artist Joy McLeod until 19 September.



Joy has always been fascinated by making marks on paper.

Her other great love is music, which she studied for many years as well as other creative crafts.

Joy completed a three year Showcard and Ticket Writing course at Maitland Technical College, where she learned the craft of working with a lettering brush and paint to create eye-catching show cards and tickets; a sought after skill before the digital age.

In 1990 Joy was fortunate enough to tour England and Europe where she became enthralled with the great artists of the world.

Determined to pursue her artistic talent she enrolled for a semester with John Earle.

She then went on to complete a four year painting certificate course at TAFE working with oils, acrylics and mixed media.

In 1996 Joy was introduced to water colour and fell in love with this often frustrating, very challenging, but glorious medium.

Joy has attended many workshops and tutorials with notable artists whose work she greatly admires including Margaret Wright, Graham Bryce, Joseph Zbukvic, Madeleine Szymanski, Warwick Webb and the late Molly Flaxman.

Joy has successfully exhibited around the Hunter Valley and has won numerous awards.

Joy received 1st Prize in the Natural Environment category 2019 Port Stephens Art Prize for a painting called ‘Seascape Boat Harbour’.

Joy’s works hang in many homes, commercial and local government venues both in Australia and overseas.

The wonder of nature and the strength and beauty of the human spirit is the inspiration and motivation for many of her works.

Also at the Centre, on Saturday September 9, is the Spring Affair.

“You will have the chance to see many of the centre’s artisans in action and pick up bargains,” the Centre’s Meryl Miller told News Of The Area.

Admission to the Gallery is free and is open 10-4pm daily.

The gallery is located at Cultural Close, off Shoal Bay Road in Nelson Bay.

By Marian SAMPSON