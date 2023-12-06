Port Stephens community urged to shop local this season



PORT Stephens Council is encouraging residents to spread the cheer by shopping local and keeping their hard-earned dollars in Port Stephens.

Research undertaken by Council found that for every $100 spent at local businesses in Port Stephens, around $60 stays in the local community.



In comparison, for every $100 spent online, just $3.50 is estimated to stay in the local economy.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer wants to remind residents and visitors that shopping locally has a huge impact on the Port Stephens economy.

“When you shop local, each dollar you spend is a vote for local business, local jobs and local people,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We’re working with Port Stephens retailers this Christmas to raise awareness about the value of shopping local.

“It doesn’t matter if you want to buy a surfboard, a dining experience, a voucher for a whale watching experience or some cowboy boots – it’s all available in Port Stephens,” he said.

“And don’t forget the Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay that offers a unique selection of locally made artisan products where you can grab that one-of-a-kind gift.

“It’s fantastic to see so many retailers across the LGA jump on board and promote this campaign again,” he added.

Wendy Pitcher of Buckin’ Boots in Raymond Terrace says shopping local is a great initiative.

“Raymond Terrace is a great place to come and do some shopping – there’s plenty of free parking, great coffee and a great variety of places to stop and eat,” she added.

Mayor Ryan Palmer says Council is committed to creating vibrant places across Port Stephens, and this initiative is a great example of a simple way we can make a difference.

“We have an array of great events happening to spread the cheer this season – from the lighting of Christmas trees, carols, carnivals, and even an Augmented Reality Christmas Hunt – so while you’re in town for these events and activities, make sure you shop local and spread the Christmas cheer,” Mayor Palmer added.

For more information about the activities and events happening near you this season, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/events