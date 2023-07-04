Port Stephens Council commits to distributing accurate information about the upcoming federal referendum on ‘Voice to Parliament’

PORT Stephens Council will do what it can to distribute accurate information about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

Council’s website and social media accounts will be used to distribute that information.



Mayor Ryan Palmer spoke to a motion before council at its most recent session, saying, “I don’t know whether the Voice to Parliament is the answer . . . but I’m willing to give something a go because I know there is a massive issue out there.”

While making clear his own position on the issue, Mayor Palmer was clear that council was not about to instruct or influence individual votes, but simply stated there was an imperative to ensure accurate information was available about the proposed changes to the constitution.

“What we are proposing here tonight is that we get more information out there so that people can make an informed decision,” he said.

The referendum refers to a plea from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders presented to Australian Parliament in 2017 through the “Uluru Statement From the Heart”.

The request was that parliament convene an advisory body of Indigenous Australians to offer insight and guidance on matters relating to First Nations Australians day-to-day lives.

Such a body would be enshrined in Australia’s constitution, as would the recognition of First Nations People’s as an ethnic culture present and distinct from Australians of European descent.

While there has been significant support for such a constitutional amendment, the campaign that opposes this change has been gaining momentum, because of confusion and uncertainty about the extent of the influence and authority of a body such as the proposed Voice.

While not presuming to have answers to many of the difficult questions voters may have, Port Stephens council voted to make information regarding the referendum readily available through its website and social media accounts, and also to support the local Indigenous Woromi Land Council by allowing ready use of council facilities for information sessions anytime from now until the referendum.

By Lindsay HALL