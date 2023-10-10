Port Stephens Council extends Development Application Awareness campaign to keep local residents informed

LAUDING a trial program which sought to raise community awareness of and engagement in the development process within Port Stephens, councillors have elected to extend the campaign.

DAs submitted for council approval will continue to be made available to Port Stephens residents via an email subscription service as well as prominent placements in local print media.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Speaking to the proposed continuation of the program Cr Peter Francis acknowledged, “We are getting a lot better DAs since we’ve advertised and we’re also getting a lot more input, especially when the stuff goes on public exhibition.”

Cr Giacomo Arnott similarly expressed his enthusiasm for the continuation of the campaign.

“It has been fantastic to have DAs advertised in the newspaper again and I think the inclusion of News Of The Area is really good as well.

“It opens up the DA’s to a different group of people and I think that’s really important.”

The ongoing campaign will maintain the email service, which regularly sends new development applications to those interested, as well as placing notable features in local newspapers on a weekly basis.

This is in addition to DA availability on the Port Stephens Council website, and councillors referred to the option to have a printed list delivered by mail.

The program will cost approximately $170000 annually.

This will be covered in part by funding through grants, an allotment made in the annual budget and a new proposed increase to fees for development applications.

The proposal for the new DA fee of $145 will be put on display for public comment for 28 days.

Speaking to this in particular, Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson, who chaired the 26 September meeting, said, “I put this back to the community to consider whether they feel strongly enough to support the additional fee or whether they feel strongly enough that we continue to spend the money that we are spending on the additional advertising of DAs to provide that transparency that a lot of the community have asked us for.”

Though supporting the motion in the session, Cr Chris Doohan shared his concerns that the community may well baulk at the program’s cost, and suggested that council be prepared to pare back the program if necessary.

By Lindsay HALL