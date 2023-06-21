Port Stephens Council have been asked to pursue special Ramsar status for Mambo and Wanda Wetlands

PORT Stephens Council have been urged to seek a Ramsar listing for the Mambo and Wanda Wetlands Reserves, in the hopes that this international status will yield greater benefits in protecting and maintaining these important areas of local ecology.

The Council was addressed at their recent meeting by Nigel Dique, representing the Mambo Wanda Wetlands Working Group, who outlined what Ramsar is and argued in favour of the benefits of such a designation.



The International Convention on Wetlands was inaugurated in 1971 and forms an international agreement for the protection and conservation of wetlands as a vital part of preserving ecosystems, and are in global decline due to human encroachment.

Although there are several criteria that can justify the Ramsar designation, only one is strictly necessary for the convention to apply.

Mr Dique suggested that while both the Mambo and Wanda Wetlands already met several of these criteria, the one that made the strongest case was that they are home to multiple species of endangered wildlife.

He went on to list no fewer than fourteen threatened or endangered species that make their homes in these wetlands.

A Ramsar listing would open the door for greater funding and support for preservation projects, and enable local workers to access international expertise through the Ramsar network.

The process would require significant involvement from stakeholders, landowners and local council working in collaboration with environmental experts to conduct in-depth research, prepare appropriate reports and submit a request to the appropriate federal body.

Cr Leah Anderson subsequently moved that the Council authorise a report “for consideration of relevant matters relating to the potential for Ramsar listing of the Mambo Wetlands Reserve and the Wanda Wetlands Reserve”.

The motion was carried unanimously.

By Lindsay HALL