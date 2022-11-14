Port Stephens Council one step closer to delivering green bin collection service

AT its November 8 meeting, Council endorsed the commencement of contract negotiations for a green bin collection service to roll out across Port Stephens in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Community Services Section Manager Tammy Gutsche said negotiating a new green bin service delivers key outcomes outlined in Council’s Waste Management Strategy 2021-2031, endorsed in October 2021.



“While developing our new Waste Management Strategy, we heard loud and clear from the community that as well as reaching better environmental outcomes through education, avoidance, reduction and recovery, they wanted us to investigate introducing a third bin and systems for processing green waste,” Mrs Gutsche said.

“If our contract negotiations go well, it will help Council meet the targets set in the current NSW EPA 2021 to 2041 Waste and Sustainable Material Strategy to halve the amount of green waste sent to landfill by 2030,” she added.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said he’s excited to be one step closer to being able to give the community what they have been asking for.

“Although funding for a green bin rollout is large, we know it’s a great investment for our community,” Mayor Palmer said.

“Waste management is funded through a waste management charge, separate from our rates and other income.

“It’s a restricted fund and can only be used for waste management.

“Our Waste Management team have made savings over the past few years allowing this project to commence without any impact on our existing budgets – it’s a great outcome for Council, the community and our local environment,” Mayor Palmer added.

Council will now commence contract variation discussions with its waste contractor Veolia (formerly Suez) to supply green waste bins and begin the collection and processing of green organic waste.

Pending contract negotiation, Council is aiming to have green bins rolled out to the community from 1 July 2023.

To read Council’s Waste Management Strategy 2021-2031 visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/services/waste-and-recycling/waste-strategy