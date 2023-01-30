Port Stephens Council seeks State Government support on delivery of key projects

PORT Stephens Council is seeking commitment from the NSW Government to provide funding and support for the delivery of projects across the community, from health and housing to roads, public transport and education.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said the upcoming NSW State Election provides an important opportunity for Council to advocate on behalf of our community to ensure we’re at the forefront of the NSW Government’s policy and planning.



“Roads are our number one priority in the upcoming election. We’ve had a huge amount of damage to our road network over the past two years and we need urgent funding to replace, repair and upgrade our road network,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We also need to see commitment for State Government investment in major infrastructure projects like the Bucketts Way and Medowie Road M1 intersections to increase road safety, improve freight networks and reduce travel times.

“We want to see financial investment in a range of projects to help deliver more affordable housing, including funding to fix long standing and very expensive stormwater issues and more investment in public transport networks between Port Stephens, Maitland and Newcastle,” he added.

Health services also remain a top priority for Council and the Port Stephens community.

“We’d like to see further investment in the Tomaree Polyclinic, more support for youth wellbeing and mental health services and funding to build a Raymond Terrace Health Precinct,” Mayor Palmer said.

“Lastly, but most importantly, we’re working to gain both financial support and policy support to protect and enhance our most important asset – our incredible local environment.

“We need help to protect our koalas and enhance our habitat, grow our circular economy and achieve our community goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.

“I’m under no misconceptions that what we’re asking for is ambitious – but, we have a clear vision for our community and are committed to do our best to achieve this,” Mayor Palmer added.

To see the Community advocacy priorities visit

pscouncil.info/communityadvocacypriorities