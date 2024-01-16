Port Stephens cricket young guns Lucas Vincent and Tyler McInnes shine for Newcastle at Bradman Cup carnival



TOMAREE High School run machine Lucas Vincent has reached another milestone in his burgeoning cricket career.

In a glowing endorsement of his raw potential, the sixteen-year-old NSW Combined High Schools representative finished leading run scorer at the recent NSW Country Under 16s Bradman Cup limited overs tournament.

Lucas of Salamander Bay compiled 327 runs at an impressive average of 46.71 to help his Newcastle side claim runners up honours.

North Coastal were crowned Bradman Cup champions for 2023-24 with 33 points after pipping the talented Novocastrians (32 points) on a countback.

Both sides recorded six victories from their seven games in the Kempsey and Illawarra regions with North Coastal securing the title with an extra bonus point.

In an ironic twist the Newcastle X1 toppled North Coastal in a third round fixture in Kempsey prior to the Christmas break.

Vincent topped the run scoring at the prestigious regional event with outstanding Greater Illawarra all rounder Blake Cattle named Player of the Carnival for his 305 runs at 76.25 and nine wickets.

Leg spin sensation Tyler McInnes of Corlette skippered the Newcastle team and shared the mantle of tournament leading wicket taker with eleven scalps.

“We were desperately unlucky not to claim the Cup this year despite beating the competition winners in our third fixture,” a disappointed McInnes told News Of The Area.

“There were some encouraging performances with bat and ball across the board and the team proved competitive in each game,” Tyler quipped.

McInnes also scored 118 runs for the tournament with a top score of 53 against third ranked Greater Illawarra at North Dalton Park.

Other Newcastle players to show their wares were Cardiff-Boolaroo batsman Austin Berry (162 runs), Harry Price (132 runs), Hunter Palmer (124 runs) and pacemen Darcy White and Rohan Power (eight wickets).

A highlight for Vincent was his superb 119 against Western at Hollymount Park in Woonona where he faced 98 balls and cracked five sixes and nine boundaries.

The emerging colt also smashed 82 against champions North Coastal and a stylish 45 against Riverina in the final round.

