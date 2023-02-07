Port Stephens Dragon Boat paddlers compete in Lunar New Year celebrations

MEMBERS of the Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club competed at Darling Harbour last weekend as a part of the Sydney Lunar New Year celebrations.

Darling Harbour is located adjacent to Dixon Street, the heart of the Chinese trading area in the Sydney CBD.



Over 3,000 paddlers from over 70 clubs competed over the weekend including teams from Victoria and the ACT.

The event was colourful and full of life with the Darling Harbour precinct offering up the perfect conditions for the Dragon Boat races.

Karyn Price, President of the Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club told News Of The Area, “The Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club was represented at the event with nine paddlers.”

The boats were cheered on by large crowds lining the shores of Darling Harbour and the evening saw fireworks topping off a great day on and around the water.

The crew competed as part of a Northern Region Waratahs team including clubs from Kempsey, Kalang, Camden Haven and South West Rocks.

While the paddlers put in a mammoth effort and competed hard on the day where they gained some placings in the heats they failed to walk away overall winners in any of the race categories.

By Marian SAMPSON