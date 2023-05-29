Port Stephens Friendship Group takes to the Tablelands

THE Port Stephens Friendship Group has just completed a great eight day stay in the NSW Tablelands area, where they visited some great locations and enjoyed special eating options.

President Keith Hobbs told News Of The Area, “Highlights included visits to the radio telescope in Narrabri where we were shown how radio research provides huge opportunities for our daily lives.



“There was also an enlightening tour of the biggest Australian pecan farm at Trawalla/Moree where we learnt how the farm started, took ten years to develop and now is a prosperous Australian entity.”

The group also enjoyed a tour of the restored 70-year-old Roxy Theatre at Bingara, where they saw the intricate original construction and the newly opened milk bar.

For those with Celtic heritage, visiting the Australian Standing Stones at Glen Innes was a wonderful experience.

However, Keith lamented that none of the group managed to pull out the Excalibur sword.

For the ‘revheads’ there was a visit to the Glen Innes Museum where there are some great old cars on display.

There was also an educational visit to a goat farm where the group enjoyed feeding the goats; seeing how the farm produces special milk for the farmer to make cheese and skincare products.

“In Armidale we revelled in the autumn colours and fallen leaves,” Keith said.

There was so much packed into the trip, including visits to the Sawn Rocks at Mount Kaputar, the Artesian Waters in Moree and an olive farm in Beaulieu.

The ladies particularly enjoyed the gem inspections in the sapphire city of Inverell.

“There was wood turning and sculptures, the Wing Hing Long store in Tinga and enjoyable morning teas, lunches and dinners, prizes and chocolates in the coach followed by lots of talk and great fun.”

If you would like to enjoy some social activity or are new to the area, join the Port Stephens Friendship Group for a laugh or two during their monthly activities.

To find out more contact Keith Hobbs, President, on 0417 439 632.

By Marian SAMPSON