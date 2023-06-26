Port Stephens hold their own at NSW State Senior 15 yrs Division 4 Championships in Newcastle

TENACIOUS and free spirited are words that best describe the Port Stephens Netball Association Under 15 representative team.

At the recent State Senior Netball Championships, hosted by the Hunter region, these hard-working local products caught the eye of keen judges with their commitment, team chemistry and never-say-die attitude against the cream of the best 15 years talent in NSW.

Under the inspirational guidance of head coach Nadina Marsh and manager Sue Coulter, the Port Stephens outfit did its association proud – chalking up eight wins and a draw from its 17 fixtures in the Division 4 category to finish a creditable 10th at the coveted carnival.

Port Stephens netball representative convenor Sam Rumbel told News Of The Area “all the girls showed great sportsmanship and determination to achieve their best over the weekend.

“Both our 15-year and 17-year squads proved fine ambassadors and remained competitive throughout the round robin series against strong opposition,” said Sam.

“The association is extremely proud of their efforts” she added.

Port Stephens 15s comprised of Chelsea Lawlor, Maddison Mitchell, Kaitlyn Newman, Charlotte McDowell, Bronte Bohan, Claire McAlary, Ella Walmsley, Caitlin Scanes, Micaela Deguara and Ella Parry-Jones and produced enterprising displays in a tough division.

The team combined effectively to register victories over Mount Druitt (24-15), Parkes & District (33-5), Sapphire Coast (20-10), Tumut (26-5), West Wyalong (24-7), Woolgoolga District (15-12), Casino (15-14) and Cowra & District (22-8) and drew 15-all with Narrabri.

A testimony to their skill and tenacity was evident in the narrow losses to eventual champions Kurri Kurri (16-9), runners up Inverell (17-14) and third-placed Armidale (18-15).

The Port Stephens 17-year team posted wins over West Wyalong (16-15), Woy Woy Peninsula (14-8) and Cowra & District (20-14) and drew 14-all with Singleton.

