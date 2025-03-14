Port Stephens housing approvals drop as national figures rise



PORT Stephens has experienced the biggest drop in the Hunter in development application (DA) approvals, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

There were 277 approvals across the local government area (LGA) in 2024.



This represents a 52 percent decrease from 2023, when 426 applications were approved.

“A decline in housing approvals is due to a previous surge in approvals during the COVID period, combined with broader economic challenges,” Mayor Leah Anderson said.

Last year, Port Stephens Council unveiled its Local Housing Strategy and Housing Supply Plan in response to predictions of 20,000 new residents over the next 20 years.

The plans focus on housing diversity, affordability and supply.

“We’re working to reduce red tape to make it easier and more affordable to lodge a Development Application and to fast track assessments for single houses, granny flats and subdivisions.

“We remain committed to the delivery of more diverse and affordable housing across Port Stephens and are also working to attract investment in more housing types around our town centres.”

The local figures are in contrast to national data which shows approvals at their highest levels since December 2022.

Master Builders Australia Chief Economist Shane Garrett said “higher density home approvals” experienced the greatest increase.

Under the National Housing Accord an average of 240,000 new homes are needed each year to address Australia’s housing shortage.

By Joseph RICHARDS