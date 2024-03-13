Port Stephens Legacy to host third annual Charity Golf Day



PORT Stephens Legacy will hold their third annual Golf Day at Horizons Golf Resort in Salamander Bay on 18 March, raising key funds for the long-serving Australian not-for-profit which has supported veterans’ families since 1923.

The event is a two ball Ambrose played in teams of four.



“This is the first major fundraising event for Port Stephens Legacy in 2024,” Legatee Doug Jacka told News Of The Area.

“The major sponsors of the day are First National Port Stephens,” Mr Jacka said.

“The event is also supported by Port Stephens Toyota who supply a Haval Julion SUV for a hole-in-one prize, and Horizons Golf Resort, and many more local businesses who have all provided prizes.”

Legacy was formed in Australia by ex-servicemen to help widows and the children of defence personnel who have given their lives or health serving our nation.

In the Port Stephens area there are more than 180 widows and sixteen children currently being assisted by Legacy.

Sadly, this number is on the rise.

Legacy receives no support from the government and relies on donations and fundraising events.

Legacy began after World War One, when some 60,000 Australian service personnel were killed and more than 150,000 were wounded, many dying soon after.

In 1923, Major General Sir John Gellibrand formed the Remembrance Club in Hobart.

Another returning soldier, Lieutenant General Sir Stanley Savige, was inspired to establish a similar club in Melbourne which was named Legacy.

Originally, it was returned servicemen who took this duty of caring for and supporting widows and children.

They later became known as Legatees.

To this day, it is the Legatees who volunteer the support that Legacy provides to its beneficiaries.

Legacy is still caring for tens of thousands of widows who have lost their loved ones and been affected by their partner’s service in the Korean War, Malayan Emergency, Vietnam War; as well as campaigns in Iraq, Afghanistan and in peacekeeping operations across the globe.

Legacy Clubs started as a small organisation with local Legatees assisting local families.

Today, there are 44 Legacy Clubs, plus one in London, providing emotional, social and financial support.

By Marian SAMPSON

